Ceasefire is violated for 30 times on Line of Contact

Yerevan/Mediamax/. On the night of January 8 Azerbaijan violated the ceasefire regime for about 30 times on NK-Azerbaijan Line of Contact.
About 420 shots were released in the direction of Armenian positions from fire weapons of different caliber and sniper rifles.
