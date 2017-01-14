Aliyev says they will “get Nakhichevan out of blockade”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev stated that "we will get Nakhichevan out of railway blockade”.
Trend reports that during his speech at the session of the Cabinet of Ministers, summarizing 2016, Ilham Aliyev said in particular:
“Last spring I ordered to complete our railway road to the border with Iran, and we have achieved that goal. In 7-8 months we built the remaining part and constructed a bridge across Astarachay. Thus, in just eight months Azerbaijan fulfilled the task we had regarding the North-South Corridor. Now we came forward with additional initiatives relating to launch of this large project. Its realization will direct cargo, coming from India and Pakistan, through Azerbaijan to Iran, Russia, Northern Europe and back. Millions of tons of cargo will be transported across our territory, and thousands of jobs will be created. Moreover, implementation of this project will get Nakhichevan out of railway blockade. Nakhichevan will connect with Azerbaijan by a railway road through Iran. So this is a historical project we realize with friendly neighboring countries.”
