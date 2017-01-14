Azerbaijan violates ceasefire with NKR for 30 times

Yerevan /Mediamax/. During the day and on the night of January 11 Azerbaijan violated the ceasefire on the Line of Contact with NKR for around 30 times.
Over 400 shots from firearms and sniper weapons of different calibers were released in the direction of Armenian positions.
Vanguard units of NKR Defense Army did not counteract.
