Azerbaijan violates ceasefire for 44 times

Yerevan /Mediamax/. During the day and on the night of February 15 Azerbaijan violated the ceasefire regime for 44 times on NK-Azerbaijan Line of Contact.

About 500 shots were released in the direction of the Armenian positions. In addition to fire weapons, Azerbaijani Armed Forces applied 60 mm mortar launcher (1 shell) and mounted anti-tank grenade launcher (4 shells) in the Eastern direction.