201 views

Azerbaijan violates ceasefire for 44 times


Photo: PAN Photo


Yerevan /Mediamax/. During the day and on the night of February 15 Azerbaijan violated the ceasefire regime for 44 times on NK-Azerbaijan Line of Contact.

About 500 shots were released in the direction of the Armenian positions. In addition to fire weapons, Azerbaijani Armed Forces applied 60 mm mortar launcher (1 shell) and mounted anti-tank grenade launcher (4 shells) in the Eastern direction.

Comments

Dear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.

Latest news

Nagorno Karabakh | February 16, 2017 09:25
Azerbaijan violates ceasefire for 44 times

Army and Police | February 15, 2017 17:57
Armenian-Bulgarian military ties to deepen

Society | February 15, 2017 17:40
Armenian PM calls on students to be “rebellious and uncompromising”
Editor’s choice
banks.am
itel.am
sport
bravo.am
About the project | Contacts | Rules of Use  | Advertisement
Design by Balasanyan designbureau, Hosted by ADC
© Copyright Mediamax 1999 -2017