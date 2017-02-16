Azerbaijan violates ceasefire for 44 times

Yerevan /Mediamax/. During the day and on the night of February 15 Azerbaijan violated the ceasefire regime for 44 times on NK-Azerbaijan Line of Contact.
About 500 shots were released in the direction of the Armenian positions. In addition to fire weapons, Azerbaijani Armed Forces applied 60 mm mortar launcher (1 shell) and mounted anti-tank grenade launcher (4 shells) in the Eastern direction.
CommentsDear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.