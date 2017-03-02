Artsakh Defense Army denies Azerbaijani claims

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Today Defense Army of Artsakh classified the messages, spread by Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense, as "fabrication”.

The messages implied that an Armenian unit was eliminated in the direction of Martuni, while attempt of diversion penetration by Artsakh was prevented in Martakert region.



“Artsakh never comes up as the initiating side and is always ready to fight strongly against any provocation from the rival,” response from Defense Army reads.



