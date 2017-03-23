561 views

Ceasefire is violated for 30 times


Photo: Photolure


Yerevan/Mediamax/. During the day and on the night of March 22 Azerbaijan violated the ceasefire regime for more than 30 times on NK-Azerbaijan Line of Contact.

About 370 shots from fire weapons of different caliber were released in the direction of the Armenian positions.

