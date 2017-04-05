605 views

OSCE registers no violations on Line of Contact


Photo: Press service of Armenian Defense Ministry


Yerevan /Mediamax/. OSCE Mission conducted a planned monitoring today on Line of Contact between the Armed Forces of Artsakh and Azerbaijan, in the direction of the Hadrut region, near Karakhanbeyli.

NKR Defense Army notes that the monitoring passed in accordance with the agreed schedule. No violation of the ceasefire regime was registered.

Comments

Dear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.

Latest news

Nagorno Karabakh | April 5, 2017 16:19
Artsakh MFA: Azerbaijan deepens mistrust between NK conflict parties

Nagorno Karabakh | April 5, 2017 16:00
OSCE registers no violations on Line of Contact

Foreign Policy | April 5, 2017 15:56
Armenia makes progress in execution of ECHR judgements
Editor’s choice
banks.am
itel.am
sport
bravo.am
About the project | Contacts | Rules of Use  | Advertisement
Design by Balasanyan designbureau, Hosted by ADC
© Copyright Mediamax 1999 -2017