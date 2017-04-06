430 views

Ceasefire is violated for 30 times


Yerevan /Mediamax/. During the day and on the night of April 5 Azerbaijan violated the ceasefire regime for about 30 times on NK-Azerbaijan Line of Contact

More than 300 shots from fire weapons of different caliber were released in the direction of the Armenian positions.

Vanguard units of NKR Defense Army mostly refrained from returning fire.

