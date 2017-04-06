Current status quo in NK is untenable, France claims

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Development of France issued a statement on the cessation of confrontation on NK-Azerbaijan Line of Contact in April of 2016.

“As co-chair of the Minsk Group, France worked actively with its Russian and American partners to end the fighting and resume negotiations between Armenia and Azerbaijan,” the statement reads.



France reiterates its conviction that “the current status quo in Nagorno-Karabakh is untenable and that there can be no military solution to the conflict”.



France calls on the parties to abide by the commitments taken at the Vienna summit on May 16, 2016, and the Saint Petersburg summit on June 20, 2016: to respect the ceasefire, establish trust-building measures, and resume negotiations.



“As President Hollande noted at recent meetings in Paris with his Armenian and Azerbaijani counterparts, France remains fully committed to achieving a negotiated, lasting solution to this conflict that promotes stability and prosperity throughout the region,” the statement reads.