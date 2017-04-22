Artsakh Defense Army counteracts

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Throughout the day and on the night of April 20, Azerbaijan violated the ceasefire regime on the Line of Contact with Artsakh for 35 times.

More than 400 shots were released in the direction of Armenian positions from firearms of various calibers. Azerbaijani Armed Forces also applied a 60mm mortar launcher (1 shell) on the Eastern direction.



Vanguard units of Artsakh Defense Army counteracted to suppress the rival’s offensive activity.