Artsakh delegation completes visit to South Ossetia

Yerevan /Mediamax/. On April 21-22, the delegation of the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic, headed by Foreign Minister Karen Mirzoyan, made a visit to the Republic of South Ossetia.

The delegation attended the inauguration ceremony of the newly elected President of South Ossetia Anatoly Bibilov on April 21.



Head of Artsakh MFA also met with Minister of Foreign Affairs of South Ossetia Murat Jioev.



The parties discussed issues related to cooperation between Foreign Ministries of the two countries and regional developments.