709 views

Ceasefire is violated for 55 times


Photo: PAN Photo


Yerevan/Mediamax/. During the day and on the night of April 25 Azerbaijan violated the ceasefire for about 55 times on NK-Azerbaijan Line of Contact.

More than 650 shots from fire weapons of different caliber were released in the direction of the Armenian positions.

“Vanguard units of NKR Defense Army keep full control over the situation on Line of Contact and continue to confidently carry out their military duty,” NKR Defense Army remarks.

Comments

Dear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.

Latest news

Teach for Armenia | April 26, 2017 17:39
Envelopes of “Acts of kindness” by Mr. Arzumanyan

Nagorno Karabakh | April 26, 2017 15:39
EU is interested in NK issue settlement, says Salber

Foreign Policy | April 26, 2017 14:13
Armenia welcomes Genocide recognition by Czech Republic
Editor’s choice
banks.am
itel.am
sport
bravo.am
About the project | Contacts | Rules of Use  | Advertisement
Design by Balasanyan designbureau, Hosted by ADC
© Copyright Mediamax 1999 -2017