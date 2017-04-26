Ceasefire is violated for 55 times

Yerevan/Mediamax/. During the day and on the night of April 25 Azerbaijan violated the ceasefire for about 55 times on NK-Azerbaijan Line of Contact.

More than 650 shots from fire weapons of different caliber were released in the direction of the Armenian positions.



“Vanguard units of NKR Defense Army keep full control over the situation on Line of Contact and continue to confidently carry out their military duty,” NKR Defense Army remarks.