Nalbandian-Mammadyarov-Lavrov meeting to take place on April 28

YerevanMediamax/. On April 28, Moscow will host the meeting of Russian, Armenian and Azerbaijani Foreign Ministers Sergey Lavrov, Edward Nalbandian and Elmar Mammadyarov.
Armenian MFA informed that the meeting will be held by the invitation of the Russian Foreign Minister.
The objective of the meeting is discussion of the issues related to Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement.
