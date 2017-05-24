Azerbaijan uses guns and mortar launches on Line of Contact again

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Throughout the day and on the night of May 17, Azerbaijan violated the ceasefire regime on the Line of Contact with Artsakh for around 60 times.
More than 650 shots were released from firearms of various calibers in the direction of Armenian positions.
Azerbaijan applied mounted anti-tank grenade launchers (23 shells) on the Eastern direction, and D-44 guns (18 shells) and 82mm mortar launchers (4 shells) on the Northeastern direction.
Vanguard units of the Artsakh Defense Army undertook preventive measures.
