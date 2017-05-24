Ceasefire is violated for 100 times

Yerevan /Mediamax/. During the day and on the night of May 22 Azerbaijan violated the ceasefire regime for over 100 times on NK-Azerbaijan Line of Contact.

More than 1600 shots from fire weapons of different caliber were released in the direction of the Armenian positions.



Azerbaijani Armed Forces applied D-44 guns (9 shells) in the Eastern direction of Contact Line and 82 mm mortar launcher (9 shells) in the Northeastern direction.



Armenian side did not suffer casualties.



Vanguard units of NKR Defense Army returned fire.