Artsakh warns Azerbaijan about “dangerous consequences”

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Artsakh MFA Spokesperson Artak Nersisyan remarked that “the Azerbaijani side isn’t fully aware of their own actions and statements”.

He made that statement while commenting on Azerbaijani Defense Ministry’s accusations of Azerbaijani territory shelling and threats to shell settlements in Artsakh.



“Artsakh Defense Ministry already refuted those claims of the Azerbaijani side. We frequently noted that by accusing the Armenian sides of ceasefire violations, the Azerbaijani authorities are actually trying to hide their responsibility for escalation of tension on the Artsakh-Azerbaijan Line of Contact.



As for Azerbaijan’s threat to shell settlements deep in Artsakh territory, that is a very irresponsible statement.



It seems that the Azerbaijani side isn’t fully aware of their own actions and statements, as any attempts to implement those threats will have quite predictable and very dangerous consequences for Azerbaijan in the first place,” Artak Nersisyan stated.