Nalbandian urges to restrain Baku

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Armenian Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandian said today that the international community is gradually realizing they need to assume corresponding measures towards Azerbaijan.

He made that statement at the joint press conference with Foreign Minister of Estonia Sven Mikser in Yerevan.



“The three OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chair countries frequently stated on the highest level that the party which takes the path of force will meet strong condemntation from the international community.



Nevertheless, Azerbaijan keeps pretenting those statements don’t concern it. How many statements do we need to see they aren’t enough and the international community has to apply the condemnation in order to restrain Azerbaijan’s attempts to destabilize situation in the region?” Edward Nalbandian said.



Touching on Armenia-Estonia relations, the Minister remarked they have great potential for development.



Sven Mikser stressed that Armenia and Estonia can achive significant success by exchanging experience in education, good management, and several other sectors.



He reminded that Estonia, due to take Presidency of the Council of the European Union on July 1, attaches great importance to the Eastern Partnership that implies signing of the new EU-Armenia agreement.