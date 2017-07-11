Nalbandian and Mammadyarov to hold a meeting today

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Foreign Minister of Armenia Edward Naldandian will have a meeting with Azerbaijani FM Elmar Mammadyarov in Brussels today.

Armenian MFA informed that the meeting will be held by the iniviative and in the presence of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs.



The previous Naldandian-Mammadyarov meeting took place on April 28 with participation of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.