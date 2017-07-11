1383 views

Nalbandian and Mammadyarov to hold a meeting today


Photo: REUTERS


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Foreign Minister of Armenia Edward Naldandian will have a meeting with Azerbaijani FM Elmar Mammadyarov in Brussels today.

Armenian MFA informed that the meeting will be held by the iniviative and in the presence of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs.

The previous Naldandian-Mammadyarov meeting took place on April 28 with participation of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

Comments

Dear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.

Latest news

Nagorno Karabakh | July 11, 2017 15:47
Nalbandian and Lavrov discuss NK issue

Nagorno Karabakh | July 11, 2017 11:17
Nalbandian and Mammadyarov to hold a meeting today

Foreign Policy | July 10, 2017 12:27
Armenia urges against souring atmosphere at EaP Summit
Editor’s choice
banks.am
itel.am
sport
bravo.am
About the project | Contacts | Rules of Use  | Advertisement
Design by Balasanyan designbureau, Hosted by ADC
© Copyright Mediamax 1999 -2017