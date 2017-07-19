719 views

Azerbaijan doesn’t let OSCE Mission monitor frontlines again


Photo: Press service of Armenian Defense Ministry


Yerevan/Mediamax/. Today the OSCE Mission conducted a planned monitoring of the Line of Contact between the armed forces of Artsakh and Azerbaijan, at the Omar pass.

Artsakh MFA noted that the monitoring passed in accordance with the agreed schedule, but the Azerbaijani side did not lead the OSCE mission to its frontline positions.

Comments

Dear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.

Latest news

Nagorno Karabakh | July 19, 2017 16:42
Azerbaijan doesn’t let OSCE Mission monitor frontlines again

Nagorno Karabakh | July 19, 2017 15:04
Bako Sahakyan re-elected President of Artsakh

Army and Police | July 19, 2017 10:57
Vigen Sargsyan visits soldiers in Artsakh
Editor’s choice
banks.am
itel.am
sport
bravo.am
About the project | Contacts | Rules of Use  | Advertisement
Design by Balasanyan designbureau, Hosted by ADC
© Copyright Mediamax 1999 -2017