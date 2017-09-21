1057 views

Nalbandian and Mammadyarov to meet in New York


Photo: REUTERS


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Edward Nalbandian will meet with heads of international organizations and FMs from a number of countries.

According to Armenian Foreign Ministry, Nalbandian will meet with Co-Chairs of OSCE Minsk Group in New York.

Edward Nalbandian is also set to meet with Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Elmar Mamedyarov.

The latest meeting of Armenian and Azerbaijani FMs was initiated by Co-Chairs of OSCE Minsk Group on July 11, Brussels.

