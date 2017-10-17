UN Secretary-General welcomes Sargsyan-Aliyev meeting

Yerevan /Mediamax/. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres welcomes the summit between the Presidents of Armenia and Azerbaijan held on 16 October in Geneva under the auspices of the Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group.

“He is encouraged by the Presidents’ agreement to take measures to intensify the negotiation process and to take additional steps to reduce tensions on the Line of Contact”, Spokesman for the UN Secretary-General Stephane Dujarric said in a statement.



“The Secretary-General reiterates the United Nations’ support for the ongoing mediation efforts of the Co-Chairs and encourages the sides to build on the positive momentum created by this summit to reach a peaceful negotiated settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict”, Stephane Dujarric noted.