Lori marz and Martakert region to implement joint programs


Photo: Press service of the NKR President


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Artsakh President Bako Sahakyan received today a delegation from Lori marz of Armenia headed by its Governor Artur Nalbandyan.

Issues on cooperation between Lori and Artsakh regions were on the discussion agenda.

Bako Sahakyan noted with appreciation the close links between Lori marz and Martakert region, adding that strengthening and enlarging cooperation between the administrative entities of the two Armenian states enabled to realize efficiently numerous programs.

