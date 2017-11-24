NK settlement isn’t on EaP Summit agenda, says Johannes Hahn

Yerevan /Mediamax/. EU Commissioner for Neighbourhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiations Johannes Hahn stated today that discussions about the NK issue settlement aren’t on the agenda of the Eastern Partnership Summit, which will take place on November 24 in Brussels.

Mediamax special correspondent in Brussels reported that Johannes Hahn reminded:



“Settlement of the Karabakh conflict is in the competence of OSCE Minsk Group, which specializes in this issue. They organize meetings between presidents and foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan, and we only support their efforts.”