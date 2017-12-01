Toivo Klaar promises to “spare no effort’ to promote NK peace

Yerevan /Mediamax/. EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the crisis in Georgia Toivo Klaar said he will personally spare no effort to promote the peaceful settlement of the NK conflict.

Toivo Klaar said this at the meeting with President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan today.



The Armenian President shared his appreciation for the fact that that important mission was trusted to an experienced diplomat, and expressed the hope that Toivo Klaar will also reinvigorate the relations between Armenia and the European Union.



In his turn, Toivo Klaar shared the hope that he will be able to contribute to development and strengthening of Armenia-EU ties.