Nalbandian and Mammadyarov to meet again in early 2018

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan Edward Nalbandian and Elmar Mammadyarov held a meeting on December 6 in Vienna.

Armenian MFA informed that the meeting began in the presence of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs and Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office and continued as a private conversation.



The agenda of the ministers’ meeting covered the ways of implementation of the agreements that the heads of the two states reached at the summits in Vienna, St. Petersburg, and Geneva.



The Co-Chairs proposed organizing another meeting in early 2018, and the two Foreign Ministers agreed to the offer.



The parties also discussed the date of the next regional visit of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs.