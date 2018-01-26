1565 views

Azerbaijan’s diversion attempt thwarted in Artsakh


Photo: Press service of Armenian Defense Ministry


Yerevan /Mediamax/. On January 25, at 02:00 AM Azerbaijani Armed Forces attempted an investigating subversive penetration at a military base, located in the Southeastern direction (Kuropatkino) of NK-Azerbaijani Line of Contact.

Defense Army reports that Artsakh side undertook preventive actions, which threw back the detachments of the Azerbaijani Army.

According to preliminary data, Azerbaijan has losses. The details are being clarified.

