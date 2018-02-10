Artsakh President receives OSCE mediators in Stepanakert

Yerevan /Mediamax/. President of Artsakh Republic Bako Sahakyan has received OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs Igor Popov (Russia), Stefan Visconti (France), Andrew Schofer (USA), and Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Andrzej Kasprzyk in Stepanakert today.
“Bako Sahakyan reiterated the commitment of official Stepanakert to the peaceful settlement of the Azerbaijan-Karabakh conflict under the auspices of the OSCE Minsk Group, highlighting the need to restore the full negotiation format and allow participation of Artsakh in all stages of the settlement,” informed the Artsakh presidential press service.
