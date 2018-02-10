576 views

Artsakh President receives OSCE mediators in Stepanakert


Photo: Press servive of Artsakh President


Yerevan /Mediamax/. President of Artsakh Republic Bako Sahakyan has received OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs Igor Popov (Russia), Stefan Visconti (France), Andrew Schofer (USA), and Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Andrzej Kasprzyk in Stepanakert today.

“Bako Sahakyan reiterated the commitment of official Stepanakert to the peaceful settlement of the Azerbaijan-Karabakh conflict under the auspices of the OSCE Minsk Group, highlighting the need to restore the full negotiation format and allow participation of Artsakh in all stages of the settlement,” informed the Artsakh presidential press service.

Comments

Dear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.

Latest news

Foreign Policy | February 10, 2018 13:50
Bulgarian President to visit Armenia

Politics | February 10, 2018 13:47
Armenian government discusses 2030 Dvelopment Strategy

Nagorno Karabakh | February 10, 2018 11:36
Artsakh President receives OSCE mediators in Stepanakert
Editor’s choice
banks.am
itel.am
sport
bravo.am
About the project | Contacts | Rules of Use  | Advertisement
Design by Balasanyan designbureau, Hosted by ADC
© Copyright Mediamax 1999 -2018