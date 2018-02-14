Artsakh celebrates the 30th anniversary of national liberation movement

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Artsakh has held a public rally dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the Artsakh National Liberation Movement at Revival Square in Stepanakert today.

President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan has delivered a speech at the event. We present to you certain excerpts from the speech.



The year of 1988



“The year of 1988 was a turning point in the history of the Armenian nation. Three decades ago these days, the entire Armenian nation united and became one force, alerting the whole world of their readiness to struggle for a free and secure life in their homeland.



This nationwide outburst was a dare given to tyranny, persecutions, gross violations and abuses of human rights, and to all scourges, which our people had undergone over the course of their centuries-old history. And the movement was wreathed with restoration of the independent Armenian statehood.



An exceptional example of national movement and the retaliation

Azerbaijan still pursues the same policies

The martyred heroes