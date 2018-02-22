OSCE introduced to ceasefire violations

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The office of Personal Representative of OSCE Chairperson-in-Office has held yet another monitoring on the Northeastern direction of Armenian-Azerbaijani Line of Contact, near Tavush marz.

According to the Armenian MoD, no ceasefire violation was registered during the monitoring.



Taking into consideration tough relief conditions, there was no opportunity to provide video surveillance and the monitoring was realized through exchange of orientation directions data between the sides.



A conversation was held within the frames of the border monitoring, during which OSCE officials were introduced to the situation on Armenian-Azerbaijani state border, as well as the statistics of ceasefire violations by the Azerbaijani side.