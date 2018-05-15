1440 views

Artsakh soldier wounded by Azerbaijani gunfire


Photo: PAN Photo


Yerevan/Mediamax/. At around 22:35 on May 13, Artsakh Defense Army soldier Shamkhal Petrosyan (born in 1998) was heavily wounded by Azerbaijani gunfire at an army unit in the northern direction of defense line.

The Defense Army has launched an investigation to clarify the details of the incident. 

Comments

Dear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.

Latest news

Society | May 14, 2018 17:13
Amulsar achieves an important milestone

Nagorno Karabakh | May 14, 2018 16:09
Nalbandian: Armenia’s position in Karabakh conflict settlement is stronger now

Politics | May 14, 2018 14:18
“No one in Yerevan casts doubt on Armenian-Russian ties”
Editor’s choice
banks.am
itel.am
sport
bravo.am
About the project | Contacts | Rules of Use  | Advertisement
Design by Balasanyan designbureau, Hosted by ADC
© Copyright Mediamax 1999 -2018, Subscribe