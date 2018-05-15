Artsakh soldier wounded by Azerbaijani gunfire

Yerevan/Mediamax/. At around 22:35 on May 13, Artsakh Defense Army soldier Shamkhal Petrosyan (born in 1998) was heavily wounded by Azerbaijani gunfire at an army unit in the northern direction of defense line.
The Defense Army has launched an investigation to clarify the details of the incident.
