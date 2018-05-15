Nalbandian: Armenia’s position in Karabakh conflict settlement is stronger now

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Former Foreign Minister of Armenia Edward Nalbandian has noted today, “During the last ten years conceptual changes have taken place with regards to one of the most important priorities of Armenian foreign policy - the process of settlement of

Nagorno-Karabakh issue, our positions have been significantly strengthened.”

“While Azerbaijan was claiming for years that the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh issue should be based exclusively upon the principle of territorial integrity, today we have reached a milestone when the international community states that three principles - non-use of force or the threat of force, equal rights and self-determination of peoples, territorial integrity - should serve as a basis for the settlement, which are considered an integrated whole and any attempt to prioritize one of them will undermine the peaceful settlement,” Nalbandian observes in the remarks he has released on the occasion of completing his tenure.

According to former Foreign Minister, Armenia has stated on numerous occasions that the comprehensive and lasting settlement of the issue is impossible without the participation of Artsakh.

“Today the Co-Chairs share this stance and it is embedded in the working papers of the negotiation process,” noted Nalbandian.