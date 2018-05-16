Issues of army building discussed in Stepanakert

Yerevan,/Mediamax/. Today Artsakh President Bako Sahakyan received Chief of General Staff of Armenian Armed Forces Movses Hakobyan.
According to Artsakh presidential press service, issues related to the army building and cooperation between the two Armenian states in this sphere were on the agenda of the meeting.
CommentsDear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.