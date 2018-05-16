1298 views

Issues of army building discussed in Stepanakert



Yerevan,/Mediamax/. Today Artsakh President Bako Sahakyan received Chief of General Staff of Armenian Armed Forces Movses Hakobyan.

According to Artsakh presidential press service, issues related to the army building and cooperation between the two Armenian states in this sphere were on the agenda of the meeting.

