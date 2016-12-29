Parliamentary elections to take place on April 2, 2017

Yerevan/Mediamax/. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan signed a decree today on holding the next Elections to the National Assembly of the Republic of Armenia on April 2, 2017.
The Decree will come into force on the next day of the official announcement.
