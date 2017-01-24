Armenia’s former PM leaves ruling party

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Former Prime Minister of Armenia Hovik Abrahamyan submitted an application for leaving the ruling Republican Party of Armenia (RPA).

Hovik Abrahamyan confirmed this information to Aravot and Azatutyun.



The former Prime Minister said he would make a statement the next day.



Hovik Abrahamyan is Vice President of the party, and a member of its executive body and the board.



Mediamax finds it noteworthy that on September 8, 2016, after announcing his resignation as Armenian Prime Minister, Hovik Abrahamyan said that he “fought agains political barriers throughout his entire political career, trying to build bridges of cooperation”.



Hovik Abrahamyan stressed then, “As an active participant of political life, I will continue my mission on overcoming barriers within the society”.