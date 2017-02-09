Ishkhan Zakaryan submits his resignation

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Chairman of Control Chamber of Armenia Ishkhan Zakaryan submitted his resignation to the Chairman of Armenian National Assembly.

Deputy Speaker of Armenian National Assembly Hermine Naghdalyan informed about this during the session of Parliament today.



Ishkhan Zakaryan has held the position of the Chairman of Control Chamber of Armenia since November 5, 2007.



It became known in January that Ishkhan Zakaryan was going to take the position of the Chief of Staff of electoral alliance, led by Gagik Tsarukyan.