Vigen Sargsyan leads RPA party list

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Armenian Defense Minister Vigen Sargsyan will lead the proportional representation party list of the ruling Republican Party of Armenia in the parliamentary elections on April 2.

The top ten of the 64-member RPA party list includes:



1. Vigen Sargsyan, Minister of Defense

2. Taron Margaryan, Yerevan Mayor

3. Arpine Hovhannisyan, Minister of Justice

4. Ara Babloyan, MP

5. Armen Amiryan, Minister of Culture

6. Armen Ashotyan, Vice President of RPA

7. Eduard Sharmazanov, Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly

8. Margarit Yesayan, MP

9. Samvel Farmanyan, MP

10. Karen Avagyan, MP.





