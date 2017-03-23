Oleg Yesayan is new Armenian Ambassador to Belarus

Yerevan /Mediamax/. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan signed a decree today on releasing Ambassador of Armenia to Belarus Armen Khachatrian of his duties.

By another decree of the Armenian President, Oleg Yesayan was appointed to the same position.



Oleg Yesayan was also appointed as Permanent Authorized Representative of Armenia in regulatory and other structures of Commonwealth of Independent States, replacing Armen Khachatrian, who took the office in 2010.



Oleg Yesayan was Ambassador of Armenia to Belarus and Permanent Authorized Representative Armenia in CIS in 2006-2010, and held the position of Armenia’s Ambassador to Russia from 2010 to 2017.