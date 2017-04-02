Armenian President: “Nothing is more valuable than peace”

1110 views

Yerevan/Mediamax/. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan and First Lady Rita Sargsyan took part in the parliamentary elections voting at the polling station N 9/18 today.

The equipment had technical issues during the President’s voting: first the specialist had to enter his passport information by hand, then the device wouldn’t register the finger print for several minutes. Once the issues were corrected, the President cast his vote.

After voting, Serzh Sargsyan said that as he was throwing the ballot into the bin, he thought, “Nothing is more valuable than peace, and we will do everything possible to keep our borders peaceful and inviolable”.

“It is not time now to estimate the chances, it is time to get the votes,” Serzh Sargsyan said.

