Opposition may use all mechanisms in Parliament, says Armenian President

Yerevan /Mediamax/. President of Armenia and the Republican Party of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan issued a statement relating to the April 2 parliamentary elections.

“That was the most important day for our state. We held parliamentary elections that meant more than all the parliamentary elections we have had since gaining independence. Today we made the largest step to implementation of the constitutional reforms, on the way from semi-presidential to parliamentary system of governance.



We witnessed unprecedented consolidation of political forces in these elections. As a matter of fact, no influential political power in the country was left out of the election campaign. That was one more proof that formation of our political system, provided for by the Constitution, is proceeding in the correct way.



Proper representation of the opposition powers in the National Assembly will allow them to utilize the full set of control mechanisms that they are entitled to in the parliament, which is the main guarantee of balanced, controlled and efficient governance,” the President’s statement reads.