Ara Babloyan is elected Speaker of Armenian National Assembly

Yerevan /Mediamax/. By the majority of votes of Armenian MPs, the candidate from the Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) Ara Babloyan was elected as the new Speaker of the Armenian National Assembly.

He received 88 votes for and 12 against.



Candidate from YELQ faction Edmon Marukyan received 12 votes for an 88 against.



“The governance of the Republic of Armenia belongs to its people, which has formed the new parliament. This is the simple truth, which will guide my further activity. I assure you that all my steps will be directed for the interests of the state and its people. I will do everything possible so that government-opposition cooperation strengthens,” Ara Babaloyan said.



Ara Babloyan was born on May 5, 1947, Yerevan.



In 1971 he graduated from the Faculty of Paediatrics of Yerevan State Medical University named after Mkhitar Heratsi.



In 1991-1997 Ara Babloyan was Minister of Health Care of the Republic Armenia.



In 1997 he became the Head of the Chair of Children’s Surgery of YSMU. In 2002-2003 Babloyan was the Director of Children's Republican Clinical Hospital.



In 2003-2007 he headed the Arabkir Institute of Children and Teenagers’ Health Medical Complex and since 2007 held the position of the Scientific Head.



On May 12 of 2007 Ara Babloyan was elected Deputy of the National Assembly by the proportional electoral system, representing the Republican Party of Armenia.On June 7 of 2007 he was elected Chairman of Standing Committee on Social Affairs, Health Care and Environmental Protection.



In May 6 of 2012 Ara Babloyan was elected Deputy of the National Assembly by the proportional electoral system, representing the Republican Party of Armenia. On May 31 of 2012 he was reelected Chair of the Standing Committee on Health Care, Maternity and Childhood of the National Assembly.