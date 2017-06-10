Armenian Speaker and Lithuanian Ambassador discuss bilateral ties

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Armenian Parliament Speaker Ara Babloyan received today Ambassador of Lithiania to Armenia Erikas Petrikas.

Ara Babloyan attached importance to the recognition of the Armenian Genocide by Lithuania.



“Recognition of genocide is a universal issue especially nowadays, when terror attacks shock the world and genocides occur,” Ara Babloyan said.



The Parliament Speaker stressed the role of parliamentary diplomacy and friendly groups in development and strengthening of bilateral relations.



Erikas Petrikas passed the congratulations from the Lithuanian parliament to Ara Babloyan on the occasion of his election as Armenian National Assembly Speaker.