Armenian President praises work of local UN office

Yerevan /Mediamax/. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan shared today his appreciation for “targeted and diverse development programs” implemented by UN in Armenia.

The President made that statement during the visit to the office.



“Resident Coordinator Bradley Busetto has a large contribution to the useful, productive efforts of the UN Office in Armenia. People in Armenia trust the office that organizes programs with great professionalism and responsibility,” said Serzh Sargsyan.



Bradley Busetto stressed they did their best in these years to turn the UN Office in Armenia into a neutral platform for joint efforts of the international community and Armenia.



“UN in Armenia implements many programs with financing from the European Union, Russian Federation, United States and other donors. We tried to focus on strategic issues relevant for the Armenian authorities in these years, for instance, on modernization of border checkpoints, strengthening of democratic institutes, realization of democratic elections, and solution of democratic issues. We also anticipate new programs, for example, modernization of Meghri checkpoint and removal of hazardous chemicals from Nairit Plant. We’re discussing the latter with the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Armenia. We’re realizing great programs in borderline communities of Tavush marz and looking for ways to expand the mentioned programs, to include the villages in Gegharkunik and Syunik marzes too,” said Bradley Busetto.



He also expressed gratitude to Armenia for active participation in peacekeeping missions of the United Nations.



“I would like to point out Armenia’s peacekeeping missions in Mali, Lebanon and other countries and the readiness to continue them,” noted Busetto.