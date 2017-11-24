Armenian President hasn’t decided yet what to do after 2018

Yerevan /Mediamax/. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan hasn’t decided yet what to do after 2018, when his second term ends.

The President made that remark in the interview to Azatutyun radio station on November 23 in Brussels.



Azatutyun: “Mr President, where do you see yourself after 2018? Will you still govern Armenia?”



Serzh Sargsyan: “If I had plans, I would have shared them long ago. I will tell what I’m going to do as soon as I know it myself.”



The head of the state also touched upon the new Armenia-EU agreement.



“We are capable of implementing reforms rapidly with assistance from the European Union’s. We have no ability or desire to invent the bicycle. There are absolute thruths that we must follow,” said President Sargsyan.



When asked if Vladimir Putin expressed any reservations regarding the Armenia-EU agreement at their latest meeting, Serzh Sargsyan replied:



“Soon I will mark the tenth anniversary of serving as President, and I never heard a word of reproach for our cooperation with the EU from any head of the Russian state, especially President Putin.”