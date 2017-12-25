Armenian President to meet with CIS partners in Moscow

Yerevan/Mediamax/. On December 26 President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan will pay a working visit to Russia.
Armenian presidential press service informs that Serzh Sargsyan will take part in unofficial meeting of heads of CIS states to take place in Moscow.
