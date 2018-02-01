Armen Sarkissian to hold meetings in Armenian communities

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armen Sarkissian, the presidential candidate nominated by the Republican Party of Armenia (RPA), departed for Moscow today, where he is set to meet with representatives of the Armenian community in Russia.
Over the coming days Armen Sarkissian will have meetings in other Armenian communities as well, his press office informs.
CommentsDear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.