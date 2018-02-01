784 views

Armen Sarkissian to hold meetings in Armenian communities


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armen Sarkissian, the presidential candidate nominated by the Republican Party of Armenia (RPA), departed for Moscow today, where he is set to meet with representatives of the Armenian community in Russia.

Over the coming days Armen Sarkissian will have meetings in other Armenian communities as well, his press office informs.

