Armenian President grants diplomatic degrees

Yerevan/Mediamax/. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan signed a decree on granting diplomatic degrees.
According to the decree, the following diplomats were granted diplomatic rank of Armenia’s Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary:
Advisors to Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Karen Mirzoyan;
Assistant to President of Armenia Varuzhan Nersisyan;
Ambassador of Armenia to Russia Vardan Toghanyan.
The decree of Armenia’s Envoy Extraordinary and Minister Plenipotentiary was granted to:
Head of Department of Foreign Relations of Armenian National Assembly Staff Victor Biyagov;
Advisor to Embassy of Armenia to Belgium Arman Israyelyan;
Armenia’s Ambassador to Poland Edgar Ghazaryan;
Counsellor of European Department of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ara Margarian;
Counsellor of European Department of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Tigran Samvelyan.
