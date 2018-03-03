Armenian President grants diplomatic degrees

Yerevan/Mediamax/. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan signed a decree on granting diplomatic degrees.

According to the decree, the following diplomats were granted diplomatic rank of Armenia’s Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary:



Advisors to Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Karen Mirzoyan;



Assistant to President of Armenia Varuzhan Nersisyan;



Ambassador of Armenia to Russia Vardan Toghanyan.



The decree of Armenia’s Envoy Extraordinary and Minister Plenipotentiary was granted to:



Head of Department of Foreign Relations of Armenian National Assembly Staff Victor Biyagov;



Advisor to Embassy of Armenia to Belgium Arman Israyelyan;



Armenia’s Ambassador to Poland Edgar Ghazaryan;



Counsellor of European Department of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ara Margarian;



Counsellor of European Department of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Tigran Samvelyan.