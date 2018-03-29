Ashotyan asks Armenian government to clarify decision on Turkish VisaMetric

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Chairman of the Armenian National Assembly Standing Committee on Foreign Relations Armen Ashotyan has stated that he has requested clarification from the Armenian government regarding the decision to authorize Turkish VisaMetric to process applications for Schengen visa for several European countries.



“In response to many concerns over the involvement of a Turkish company in Schengen visa process, the Standing Committee on Foreign Relations has sent the government a written request for clarification today. I will keep you updated on the process,” Armen Ashotyan posted on his Facebook.