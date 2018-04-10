Armen Sarkissian accepts resignation of Armenian government

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan has submitted the resignation of the government to President Armen Sarkissian today.
The Armenian presidential press service has informed that Armen Sarkissian has accepted the resignation of the government.
MPs will carry on fulfilling their tasks until the new government is formed.
After a private conversation, Armen Sarkissian and Karen Karapetyan have held a meeting with media representatives.
CommentsDear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.