Armen Sarkissian accepts resignation of Armenian government

Photo: Press service of the Armenian President

Photo: Press service of the Armenian President

Photo: Press service of the Armenian President

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan has submitted the resignation of the government to President Armen Sarkissian today.

The Armenian presidential press service has informed that Armen Sarkissian has accepted the resignation of the government.

MPs will carry on fulfilling their tasks until the new government is formed.

After a private conversation, Armen Sarkissian and Karen Karapetyan have held a meeting with media representatives.