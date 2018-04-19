575 views

Vigen Sargsyan and Edward Nalbandian reappointed


Photo: Photolure


Yerevan /Mediamax/. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian signed a decree on April 18 on the appointment of Vigen Sargsyan as Minister of Defense of Armenia.

Upon another decree by the Armenian President, Edward Nalbandian was appointed as Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia.

