Serzh Sargsyan appoints assistants and spokesperson

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Serzh Sargsyan has signed decrees today to appoint his assistants and the spokesperson.

Vladimir Hakobyan, Varuzhan Nersisyan, Hrayr Ghukasyan, Armen Abelyan and Avetis Berberyan have been appointed Assistants to the Prime Minister.

Hovhannes Nikoghosyan has been appointed the Spokesperson to the Prime Minister.

Serzh Sargsyan has signed two other decrees earlier, appointing Aram Gharibyan and Aleksan Harutyunyan his Senior Advisors.